ADVA's FSP 3000 TeraFlex brings fractional QAM

ADVA announced that its open, ultra-high-capacity FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal now enables existing optical networks to carry up to 30 times more traffic using new fractional QAM capabilities ultra-flexible bandwidth modulation across brownfield and subsea networks of all distances.



“Up until now, traditional 50GHz grids have had a 100Gbit/s speed limit. 200 Gbps was possible over short reaches, but it simply couldn’t go the distance. Now, with the fractional QAM capabilities of our FSP 3000 TeraFlex, 300 Gbps can be achieved across all metro links without upgrading the OLS. And up to 600 Gbps becomes possible in 100GHz grids. What’s more, enabling this massive capacity increase couldn’t be simpler or more cost-effective," said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA.



The FSP 3000 TeraFlex is a 1RU platform that enables super channels of up to 1200 Gbps and a total capacity of 7.2 Tbps.



The FSP 3000 TeraFlex now optimizes all optical paths over every distance, ensuring the lowest cost per bit for any network. It achieves this through fractional QAM modulation, which switches between lower and higher schemes for maximum spectral efficiency, significantly boosting capacity or extending the reach of installed legacy infrastructure. This transforms existing carrier networks, with those designed for 10 Gbps channels able to transport 30 times more traffic and outperforming upgrades based on 200 Gbps by 50%.



“The FSP 3000 TeraFlex leverages Acacia’s AC1200 module, based on our Pico coherent DSP ASIC, to deliver a flexible transmission solution that was designed to address a wide range of multi-haul applications by leveraging 3D shaping features, including fractional QAM modulation and adaptive baud rate capabilities. For CSPs, we believe that translates into enhanced performance, as well as improved network and port efficiency, which helps to enable capex and opex savings,” commented Eric Fisher, vice president, global sales, Acacia Communications.



The solution will be showcased at NGON and DCI World in Nice, France, from May 21 to 23.



