ADVA delivers NFV platform for Intel Select for uCPE

ADVA's Ensemble Connector, which is a carrier-class virtualization platform equipped for automated deployment at scale, has been verified as an Intel Select Solution for uCPE.



Ensemble Connector provides NFV infrastructure and offers several key benefits for uCPE, including platform security, zero touch provisioning and access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem of VNFs. Ensemble Connector built on Intel Xeon D processors is an optimized configuration that gives customers a hardware-software solution that is pre-integrated and ready to deploy.

“The age of service-specific hardware is gone. In order to take advantage of the latest innovation and rapidly respond to customer demands, communication service providers (CSPs) need the power of software-based service creation at the network edge. Our Ensemble Connector, integrated with the full range of performance-optimized Intel servers, creates the perfect solution for the delivery of demanding uCPE applications,” commented James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA.



https://www.advaoptical.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20190507-adva-delivers-nfv-platform-for-intel-select-solution-for-ucpe