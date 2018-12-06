ADTRAN's SmartOS gateways leverage Super-Vectoring

ADTRAN introduced its new SmartRG 652ac (SR652ac) residential and small business gateway with the ability to deliver highly competitive broadband—up to 700 Mbps — without service or customer disruptions via bonded super-vectoring (VDSL2 profile 35b) technology.
The SR652ac also provides advanced capabilities via its open software platform (based on OpenWrt), including self-service portals, self-healing Wi-Fi and subscriber analytics. When paired with the ADTRAN 1148SVX 48-port sealed broadband micronode, operators now have a highly scalable solution to create efficient and cost-effective whole-home and whole-business Wi-Fi environments without the time and expense of pulling new facilities to each unit.
“The design philosophy with SmartOS is to give service providers a single, open source-based, secure software framework so that providers gain consistency and commonality to reduce testing or qualification cycles and increase speed to market for new and innovative services,” ADTRAN’s Senior Vice President of Subscriber Solutions & Experience, Jeff McInnis, said. “We can significantly reduce the cost and resources required to introduce new solutions into a network and help our customers bring better services to their subscribers through our feature-rich, SmartOS platform—enhancing the experience for everyone.”
ADTRAN acquires SmartRG for Connected Home software platforms
ADTRAN has acquired SmartRG Inc, a supplier of open-source connected home platforms and cloud services for broadband service providers. Financial terms were not disclosed.
SmartRG, which is based in Vancouver, Washington, offers a portfolio of cloud-management, analytics, Wi-Fi-enabled residential gateways along with a SmartOS software platform.
SmartRG counts more than 3 million devices in service and over 1.3 million devices under management in North America, the Caribbean and South America. The company expects to scale and drive growth through its differentiated software solutions as more customers shift from closed, proprietary options to SmartOS—its open-source-based, cloud-enabled solution suite.
ADTRAN said SmartRG's Smart OS, together with its own ADTRAN Mosaic platform, provides full end-to-end management and orchestration solutions from cloud edge to subscriber edge. Service providers understand that bandwidth must now be delivered not only to the doorstep but down to every device within a home to meet consumer expectations.
