Acacia Communications posted Q1 2019 revenue of $105.2 million, up 44% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 47.4%. GAAP net income was $7.0 million and non-GAAP net income was $15.4 million.





“I am pleased with our strong first quarter results, which exceeded the high end of our guidance on revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS,” said Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acacia Communications. “Our continued investment in industry leading coherent technologies has helped us develop a broad portfolio of products that address the needs of network operators from edge to submarine networks. We believe we are well positioned to benefit from the adoption of coherent technologies in shorter-reach pluggable interfaces.