A10 Networks gains Powered by Oracle Cloud status

A10 Networks has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud status for its its A10 vThunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and its A10 Harmony Controller.



The vThunder ADC and Harmony Controller are now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.



A10 Networks vThunder software appliances are secure application services that serve a wide variety of application requirements and workloads on virtual infrastructure. In addition, A10 Networks vThunder software appliances integrate with cloud, software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) orchestration platforms to support building programmable software networks. Implementing virtualized L4-L7 server load balancing with vThunder ADC as a virtual network function (VNF) will optimize, accelerate and secure applications within Oracle Cloud. Scaling web and infrastructure servers seamlessly ensures business continuity, accelerates applications for efficient operations and protects infrastructure for uninterrupted operations.



The A10 Harmony Controller simplifies operations and increases the agility of the operations teams. Infrastructure and application operations teams can centrally-manage infrastructure configuration and application policies for vThunder application services, such as load balancing and application delivery. Configuration and control can also be automated via APIs and integrated with orchestration systems used within organizations. In addition, the controller provides comprehensive infrastructure and per-application metrics and analytics for performance and security monitoring, anomaly detection and faster troubleshooting.



http://www.oracle.com/partners

http://www.a10networks.com



