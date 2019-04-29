ZTE posts revenue was RMB 22.202 billion, net profit

ZTE reported first-quarter 2019 operating revenue of RMB 22.202 billion (approximately US$3.295 billion).



Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company amounted to RMB 0.863 billion.



R&D costs for the first three months amounted to RMB 3.093 billion, accounting for 13.9% of the operating revenue, with the percentage being increased by 4.1%, compared to 9.8% for the same period last year.



ZTE estimated the net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company to be from RMB 1.2 billion to RMB 1.8 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019.



