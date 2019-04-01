Zayo signs IaaS provider for East Coast data center

Zayo announced a major colocation contract with a global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) (IaaS) provider for space and power in a zColo East Coast data center.



The solution, which includes approximately 2,000 square feet of space and multiple hundreds of kilowatts of power, will serve as a virtual extension of one of the company’s facilities in the Southwest. The space and power will support the customer’s mission-critical processes.



“Zayo won this business because of our ability to deliver flexible and customized data center colocation solutions. In this case, our Ashburn facility will provide the customer with the scale needed for its East Coast business expansion,” said Bruce Garrison, senior vice president of Zayo’s zColo business segment. “We look forward to continuing to expand the relationship and to provide additional space and power in other key cities.”



Zayo’s zColo portfolio includes 51 data centers in more than 30 markets.