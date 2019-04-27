Zayo delivers wavelengths to transport company

Zayo was selected to deliver wavelength connectivity for a major transportation company.



CloudLink provides an on-ramp to Zayo’s extensive fiber network, enabling global connectivity to the world’s largest cloud services providers. Zayo’s global network connects thousands of on-net facilities, including data centers and public cloud providers.



“This customer will rely on Zayo’s CloudLink on ramps in our zColo data centers, effectively creating a connectivity hub,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “The solution further solidifies our relationship with this important customer, who appreciates our agility, responsiveness, and breadth of solutions.”



