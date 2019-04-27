Zayo was selected to deliver wavelength connectivity for a major transportation company.
CloudLink provides an on-ramp to Zayo’s extensive fiber network, enabling global connectivity to the world’s largest cloud services providers. Zayo’s global network connects thousands of on-net facilities, including data centers and public cloud providers.
“This customer will rely on Zayo’s CloudLink on ramps in our zColo data centers, effectively creating a connectivity hub,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “The solution further solidifies our relationship with this important customer, who appreciates our agility, responsiveness, and breadth of solutions.”
Saturday, April 27, 2019
Zayo delivers wavelengths to transport company
Saturday, April 27, 2019
Zayo was selected to deliver wavelength connectivity for a major transportation company.