Zapata raises $21M in series A for quantum computing

Zapata Computing, a start-up that spun out of Harvard University, raised $21 million in Series A financing for its pursuit of quantum computing. New and existing investors include Pitango Ventures, BASF Venture Capital, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Pillar VC, and The Engine.



Zapata is focused on the software and quantum algorithms to enable the next generation of discoveries — for a wide range of industries including chemistry, pharmaceuticals, logistics, finance and materials — on quantum computers.



“For our Series A, we looked specifically for world-class investors who bring a global reach and a depth of experience in enterprise software and applications,” said Christopher Savoie, CEO and cofounder of Zapata. “The success of Zapata’s quantum software platform in delivering real world advances in computational power for applications — particularly in chemistry, machine learning, and optimization — has sparked an enormous demand from Fortune 100 and Global 1000 enterprises worldwide. The new financing will power our expansion strategy, enabling us to accelerate product development and expand our business into new markets and regions.”“The playbook for quantum computing is being written right now by first movers like Zapata,” said Alán Aspuru-Guzik, cofounder of Zapata. “As the enterprise demand for our quantum solutions continues unabated, Zapata has a distinct opportunity to aggressively and rapidly cultivate the next generation of quantum science talent who can transform the promise of quantum technology into reality.”The software is designed to run on the latest quantum hardware made by Google, IBM, Rigetti, Honeywell, IonQ and others.