Windstream selects Ciena’s 5170 Service Aggregation Platform

Windstream has selected Ciena’s 5170 Service Aggregation Platform to support its launch of 100 GbE services and improved network capabilities for 10 GbE aggregation.



“We’re pleased to be working with Ciena to address customers’ increasing need for high-bandwidth services with improved performance,” said Buddy Bayer, chief network officer for Windstream. “Moreover, the smaller footprint and power efficiency of the 5170 means network operators can add capacity and elevate customers to the next increments of Ethernet service bandwidth up to 100GbE, while keeping the footprint and costs in check.”



“Ciena recognizes that today’s network operators face substantial challenges to deliver increased capacity, keep CAPEX costs down and accelerate the deployment of new services to keep up with demand,” said Steve Alexander, senior vice president and chief technology officer for Ciena. “Windstream’s selection recognizes that solutions like the 5170 Service Aggregation Platform are designed to support their advanced Carrier Ethernet feature sets, automation, advanced SLA monitoring and big data needs to enable their near- and long-term success.”

