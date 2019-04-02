West deploys Fujitsu's 1FINITY and Virtuora for DCI

West Corporation, a global provider of communication and network infrastructure services headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, has deployed Fujitsu Network Communications' 1FINITY and Virtuora platforms in a live 200G data center interconnect (DCI) network.



West chose to deploy enhanced optical transport on top of their existing network to interconnect data centers in four key metro areas: Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and Phoenix. In 2018, West provisioned high-performance 1FINITY T310 Transport blades in a 200 Gbps alien wavelength configuration, introducing greater capacity, speed, efficiency and resiliency to their existing optical network platform. West also deployed the Virtuora Network Control Solution to simplify operations for their entire network, facilitating scalability and agility to meet real-time capacity demands with an open, programmable platform.



“The disaggregated, blade-based 1FINITY transport solution is an ideal upgrade for West’s DCI network, delivering the speed and performance their clients have come to expect,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “By pairing the 1FINITY T310 blades with our open-source, adaptable Virtuora management system, West can easily scale capacity when and where it’s needed, vastly improving the overall efficiency of their network.”