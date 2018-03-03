Viasat offers business Internet service in Puerto Rico

Viasat began delivering satellite internet to businesses and government agencies across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through a partnership wtih Expedition Communications, a wholesale satellite internet and telecommunications company.



Viasat has satellite internet coverage over Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with its ViaSat-2 satellite.



"All businesses, regardless of where they decide to set-up operations, should have access to a quality internet network," said Dean Eldridge, CEO of Expedition Communications. "By collaborating with Viasat, we are enabling businesses to adopt technologies that were previously unavailable to them. Viasat's advanced satellite system is helping organizations be competitive and connected–across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands–enabling them to expand the types of business applications they can use."





Viasat boasts 100 Mbps of home Internet downlinks in U.S. with its new satellite

Viasat introduced its fastest satellite-based home Internet service for the U.S. market to date, boasting nation—with downlink speeds up to 100 Mbps. The new Viasat service also offers unlimited data plans.



The new service is powered by the ViaSat-2 satellite system, which was launched on June 1, 2017 by Arianespace. The Ka-band satellite was built by Boeing.

