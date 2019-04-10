Versa Titan delivers cloud-managed SD-WAN branch and security

Versa Networks released a cloud-managed SD-WAN branch and security solution that simplifies the complexity associated with wide-area network transformation.



The new Versa Titan, which is available through certified partners as a cloud-managed service, incorporates all core functionality of Versa Secure Cloud IP, Versa's fully integrated, cloud native, contextually-aware software stack. Versa Titan delivers offers cloud-based SD-WAN and software-defined security management tools via a Web browser that enhance visibility into security vulnerabilities, application behavior, network performance and bandwidth utilization.



Versa Titan also brings to market the Versa Cloud Services Gateway (CSG), a Versa-branded appliance series that combines innovative hardware for high-performing advanced SD-WAN and security capabilities. Versa CSG runs Versa's FlexVNF software stack as a branch office endpoint appliance with integrated enterprise-class LTE, Wi-Fi and PoE to further simplify and improve the customer experience as organizations transition to multi-cloud and hybrid-WAN infrastructures.



"The complexity of traditional WAN infrastructure is cumbersome, performance inhibiting and counterproductive to fueling digital transformation. With limited ability to secure multi-device, mobile and IoT-centric networks, legacy WAN infrastructure restricts the ability to harness the advantages of cloud," said Rob Mustarde, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Versa Networks. "Versa Titan enables businesses to unleash the power and performance of a secure SD-WAN infrastructure without the added costs, complexity and footprint of legacy networking solutions."



