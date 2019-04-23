Verizon to offer YouTube TV

Verizon and Google announced a content partnership to offer YouTube TV to Verizon customers nationwide on whatever platform they choose.



YouTube TV offers cable-free live TV that can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer) and includes over 70 networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC plus popular cable networks like HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, CNN, ESPN, FX and on-demand programming. A YouTube TV membership includes six accounts per household, each with its own unique recommendations and personal DVR with no storage space limits.







“Our network and technology leadership uniquely positions us to lead the content revolution, which centers around choice for our customers,” said Erin McPherson, head of content strategy and acquisition, Verizon. “As we pave the path forward on 5G, we’ll continue to bring our customers options and access to premium content by teaming up with the best providers in the industry and leveraging our network as-a service strategy. We were first in the world to bring commercial 5G to our customers and now another first on the content front as we offer our customers access to YouTube TV on whatever platform they choose.”"YouTube TV has become known for its best-in-class user experience that enhances the way users watch live TV today," said Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube. "With this partnership, we're making it simple and seamless for Verizon's customers to sign up to enjoy YouTube TV on-the-go on their mobile phones or tablets or at home on their big screen devices."