Verizon sets 2035 target for carbon neutrality

Verizon announced a commitment to go carbon neutral by 2035.



“Sustainability and social responsibility are part of Verizon’s DNA,” said James Gowen, Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Supply Chain Operations at Verizon. “As an emerging leader in sustainability, Verizon understands its responsibility to continuously evolve and innovate to meet new challenges and expectations.”



Verizon highlights the following milestones and commitments





A 28% Carbon Intensity reduction since 2016 with the goal set for a 50% carbon intensity reduction by 2025

A green energy initiative which has offset 20,000 metric tons of CO2

A 2025 commitment to source renewable energy equivalent to 50% of Verizon's total electricity usage

Carbon abatement will enable customers to also reduce their carbon footprint

Verizon solutions have enabled the avoidance of 8.2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions, the equivalent to removing 1.6 million cars off the road for one year

278 ENERGY STAR-certified buildings and 22 onsite renewable energy installations

28,000 Green Team employees in 44 countries

Two million trees planted by 2030 with more than 700,000 planted already