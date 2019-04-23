Verizon posts rising earnings, fewer wireless subscribers

Verizon reported Q1 2019 revenue of$32.1 billion, up 1.1 percent from first-quarter 2018, primarily driven by strong wireless service revenue growth. Verizon reported EPS of $1.22, compared with $1.11 in first-quarter 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), first-quarter 2019 EPS was $1.20, excluding a special item, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.17 in first-quarter 2018.



“Verizon began 2019 by extending our leadership position in 4G, driving innovation in 5G and expanding our high-valued customer relationships,” said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “2019 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Verizon. We are leading the world in the development of new technologies with the launch of our 5G Ultra Wideband network. Our ambition remains unchanged to provide the most advanced next-generation networks in the world.”



Wireless results





Verizon reported 61,000 retail postpaid net additions in first-quarter 2019, consisting of 44,000 phone net losses and tablet net losses of 156,000, offset by 261,000 other connected device net additions, primarily wearables. Postpaid smartphone net additions were 174,000.

Total revenues were $22.7 billion, an increase of 3.7 percent year over year, primarily driven by continued strong service revenue performance.

Service revenues increased 4.4 percent in first-quarter 2019, driven by customer step-ups to higher-priced plans, contributions from strong retail postpaid net additions in fourth-quarter 2018 and an increase in connections per account.

Total retail postpaid churn was 1.12 percent in first-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.84 percent.

Segment operating income was $8.5 billion, an increase of 5.2 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $10.8 billion in first-quarter 2019, an increase of 2.7 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 47.4 percent, including approximately 85 basis points in headwinds primarily from the deferral of commission expense and the new lease accounting standard.

Total wireline revenues decreased 3.9 percent year over year in first-quarter 2019 to $7.3 billion, as growth in high-quality fiber products was offset by pricing pressures on legacy products and technology shifts.

Total Fios revenues grew 3.6 percent year over year to $3.1 billion. In first-quarter 2019, Verizon added a net of 52,000 Fios Internet connections and lost a net of 53,000 Fios Video connections, continuing to reflect the shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings.

Wireline operating loss was $88 million in first-quarter 2019, and segment operating loss margin was 1.2 percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $1.5 billion in first-quarter 2019. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 20.3 percent in first-quarter 2019, compared with 21.2 percent in first-quarter 2018.

Wireline results