Verizon names 20 more U.S. cities for 5G in 2019

Verizon, which officially activated its 5G mobile network in parts of Minneapolis and Chicago earlier this month, names 20 additional cities where it will launch 5G this year: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Washington DC.



Early customers in Chicago and Minneapolis should expect typical download speeds of 450 Mbps, with peak speeds of nearly 1 Gbps, and latency less than 30 milliseconds.



Verizon also began accepting preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G — Samsung’s first 5G smartphone in the U.S.