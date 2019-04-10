Uruguay's ANTEL deploys 5G with Nokia

ANTEL, the Uruguayan state owned operator, activated the first 5G commercial network in Latin America. Nokia is the supplier.



The deployment started in the Barra de Manantiales area, Maldonado Department, where the first 5G base stations are operational and ready to provide services.



Andrés Tolosa, President of ANTEL, said: "We are very proud to be the first operator in Latin America to set a 5G network into commercial service. This milestone is in line with our strong commitment to the development of the industrial and entertainment sectors as well as a great impulse to application development. We are a worldwide reference in FTTH networks and pioneers in providing our subscribers with state-of-the-art mobile networks. This great step towards 5G, with Nokia's support, enhances our technological ecosystem. Once again, we confirm our technological leadership in the region."