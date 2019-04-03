UNH-IOL to serve as first OVP Verified 3rd Party Laboratory

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) is the first lab to complete and receive the verification badge as the first OVP Verified Lab within the OPNFV Verification Programs.



As a verified test lab, the UNH-IOL has demonstrated a commitment to the open source community and a level of competence in the execution of testing. This announcement comes with the expansion of the programs to include testing of VNFs (virtual network functions), based on requirements defined within the ONAP project. Previously, the programs included functional testing of the NFVI platform or infrastructure, according to a set of tests agreed within the OPNFV community.



“As the ecosystem of open source software continues to grow, operators and end users are facing an increasingly complex problem in integrating and testing of those systems,” said Lincoln Lavoie, UNH-IOL Senior Engineer & Chair of the LF Networking Compliance and Verification Committee. “By creating these programs, the industry is working together to create scalable testing, taking input from end users for the program requirements and goals. The UNH-IOL is thrilled to participate in this process by offering testing services to the industry based on open and agreed test plans.”



The UNH-IOL has been working with the OPNFV and Linux Foundation since late 2016 as the host for OPNFV's Lab as a Service (LaaS) infrastructure, providing community and developer resources for the Linux Foundation's Networking Projects. The UNH-IOL is also hosting hardware for other OPNFV projects, available to developers within those projects.