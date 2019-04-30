Twilio hits Q1 revenue of $233.1 million, up 81% yoy

Twilio reported revenue of $233.1 million for the first quarter of 2019, up 81% from the first quarter of 2018 and 14% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2018. Total Revenue includes revenue from Twilio SendGrid starting on February 1, 2019 (the date of acquisition). GAAP loss from operations was $87.6 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $24.3 million for the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations was $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2018.



Some metrics





154,797 Active Customer Accounts as of March 31, 2019, compared to 53,985 Active Customer Accounts as of March 31, 2018. Active Customer Accounts in the current period include the contribution from Twilio SendGrid customer accounts.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 146% for the first quarter of 2019, compared to 132% for the first quarter of 2018. Twilio SendGrid results do not impact the calculation of this metric in the current period.

2,114 employees as of March 31, 2019.