Tibit raises $20M for 10G PON Microplug

Tibit Communications, a start-up based in Petaluma, California, announced $20 million in Series B funding for its access devices for Passive Optical Networking (PON).



Tibit's MicroPlug OLT is a network access device for 10-Gigabit optical networking that reduces the amount of application-specific hardware needed for network deployments.The company says its standard-based SFP+ form factor allows the device to plug into almost any 10G switch port, greatly expanding architecture options for carriers. All this is enabled by the Tibit bridge ASIC, which supports a rich feature set across both ITU-T and IEEE 10G PON standards.



"The reception from our switch vendor partners and global carriers to our 2018 launch of the MicroPlug OLT has been tremendous," said Richard Stanfield, Tibit CEO and President. "The interest in deploying the Tibit solution across a variety of switch environments is a strong validation of the flexibility we've engineered into our solution."



The funding round was led by Intel Capital. TiBit was founded in 2014.



http://tibitcom.com/