Teridion raises additional $9M for cloud-based SD-WAN

Teridion, a start-up headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Petah Tikva, Israel, closed $9 million in financing, for its cloud-based WAN service.



The funding round was led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) with participation from existing investors Magma Ventures and SingTel Innov8. The company has now raised $35 million to date.



Teridion's public WAN service promises carrier grade, SLA-backed performance and reliability with the agility, elastic scale, and global reach of the public cloud. Teridion's cloud-based WAN service is powered by Teridion Curated Routing, a cloud native approach to routing that "draws on the power of deep learning that brings hierarchical and centralized routing to enterprise networking to radically improve WAN, application and SaaS performance. "



"Enterprise networking is radically evolving," said Gadi Porat, Partner at JVP. "The Internet is the new LAN, and Teridion is pioneering the use of the powerful capabilities of the public cloud in enterprise networking, the same way public cloud providers caused a revolution in data center compute. Teridion's curated routing and ability to deliver a high performance, highly reliable WAN globally at broadband price points illustrates the power and capability of the Cloud edge. We see a significant opportunity with this investment, and look forward to working with Teridion as they continue to innovate in enterprise networking and the Cloud edge."



"We have proven the Teridion technology and the business model with our SaaS offering for the past 3 years, and this new investment further enables us to bring our service to the enterprise market," said Saar Gillai, CEO of Teridion. "We have seen strong traction among enterprise customers, channel partners, and technology partners since our Teridion for Enterprise announcement last November, and we are aggressively entering this new market with expanded sales and marketing efforts."