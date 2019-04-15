Telstra broadens its Global Media Network

Telstra Broadcast Services is expanding the reach of its Global Media Network (GMN) by adding new partners in the Americas and Europe.



Telstra’s GMN is a media contribution and distribution network that enables the delivery of live, linear and file-based media content worldwide, helping sports and entertainment companies reach viewers and sports fans in Asia and around the world. The GMN utilises Telstra’s global infrastructure including fibre cable networks, data centres and cloud platforms, combined with the networks, media assets and broadcast operations of partners.



The expansion brings together Telstra’s GMN with its first Latin American partner,



New partners include Gold Data, one of Latin Americas's leading telecommunications providers, Zayo Group, a major provider of American and global communications infrastructure, and Norkring, a division of Telenor that provides broadcast and connectivity services across the Nordic region.



The new partners join a growing Telstra GMN partner alliance that includes The Switch, AT+T, TDF Group, NEP Connect, MTI Teleport Munchen, GlobalConnect, Nexion, Softbank, PCCW and China Unicom.