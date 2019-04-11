T-Mobile US to launch video service

T-Mobile US is preparing to launch TVision Home service featuring a set-top box that is an upgraded version of Layer3 TV. The service will offer content from Amazon Prime, Netflix and other providers.



“5G will transform entertainment, and the New T-Mobile will transform 5G if our merger with Sprint is approved,” said Mike Sievert, President and COO of T-Mobile. “Having Prime Video on board with TVision speaks volumes about 5G’s potential to disrupt entertainment and give customers better ways to get the content they care about.”



Vision Home is launching in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. metro areas, as well as Longmont, CO, with other markets coming later this year.



T-Mobile also announced that Netflix and other streaming apps will be available on TVision Home, and the Un-carrier shared plans for TVision to run on popular third-party TV platforms in the future.



Following on its deal with Viacom last week, T-Mobile also announced they will launch nationwide streaming services later in 2019 “We love giving our customers more ways to conveniently access Prime Video and are thrilled to work with T-Mobile,” said Andrew Bennett, Director of Worldwide Business Development for Prime Video. “The launch will give Prime members easy access to new favorites like Hanna and upcoming seasons of Bosch, Good Omens and Sneaky Pete.”



http://www.tvision.com





