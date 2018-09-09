Swisscom activates 5G

Swisscom switched on its commercial 5G network on April 17th across 102 locations in the first 54 towns – including Basel, Bern, Chur, Davos, Geneva, Lausanne and Zurich.



Swisscom plans to extend 5G coverage across Switzerland from Aadorf to Zwischbergen by the end of the year.



“The Swisscom 5G network will be ready for everyone across Switzerland by the end of the year as the new 5G devices from the major manufacturers wait under the Christmas trees,” says Urs Schaeppi, CEO Swisscom.

















Ericsson said it takes end-to-end responsibility for Swisscom's 4G and 5G networks – from radio base stations to the data center. This includes hosting core applications such as IMS and Packet Core and managing network slices end to end with Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration.



Heinz Herren, CIO and CTO at Swisscom, says: "We have selected Ericsson's transport solution for our 5G network. Partnering with Juniper Networks, Ericsson has extended its transport coverage and can now take end-to-end transport responsibility all the way from the Radio Access Network (RAN) to the next generation core. Seamlessly managed and orchestrated, this reduces our complexity and affords a more efficient, high-performing network." Ericsson will supply a new end-to-end 5G IP transport network to Swisscom. The deployment will use Ericsson's Router 6000 and Juniper Networks' 5G core routing portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed. Ericsson said it takes end-to-end responsibility for Swisscom's 4G and 5G networks – from radio base stations to the data center. This includes hosting core applications such as IMS and Packet Core and managing network slices end to end with Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration.Heinz Herren, CIO and CTO at Swisscom, says: "We have selected Ericsson's transport solution for our 5G network. Partnering with Juniper Networks, Ericsson has extended its transport coverage and can now take end-to-end transport responsibility all the way from the Radio Access Network (RAN) to the next generation core. Seamlessly managed and orchestrated, this reduces our complexity and affords a more efficient, high-performing network."