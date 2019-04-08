SubCom confirms next gen SDM high fiber count undersea systems

SubCom confirmed the manufacturing and installation of next-generation SDM high fiber count (HFC) undersea systems. The company’s repeaters incorporate SDM technology with an HFC solution that utilizes pump sharing amplifier architecture for increased system reliability and optimized cost-effective capacity. This flexible architecture allows every amplifier to be supported by a combination of pump lasers, thus providing maximum overall capacity across 12FP, 16FP and 24FP trunk and branch segments.



SubCom also confirmed that its Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) ROADM technology is now in production. WSS filter technology supports fully-flexible, reconfigurable routing of the optical spectrum on each fiber pair. This flexibility allows customers to dynamically reassign the optical spectrum between trunk and branches throughout the system’s life to achieve maximum value. Further flexibility is achieved using SubCom’s enhanced branching units (eBU) for optical path switching on up to 24FP branches.To drive improvements in cable manufacturing, optical assembly and system integration, SubCom is using the latest tools and technologies at its factory in New Hampshire.“We’re proud to consistently provide our customers with robust, future-proofed products that enable cable systems to operate at their peak performance over many years,” said David Coughlan, CEO of SubCom. “Our customers have peace of mind knowing that our strong optical and marine engineering offer them the best value for their investment. Getting the wet plant right and having the best products, installation and maintenance technology is the key to ensuring long-term, successful operation.”