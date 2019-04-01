Spirent appoints Eric Updyke as CEO

Spirent Communications named Eric Updyke as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Updyke replaces Eric Hutchinson, who is retiring after 37 years with the Group, including serving as CEO since 2013.



Most recently, Updyke was on the Executive Management team of Amdocs reporting directly to the CEO. In his capacity as Group President, Services at Amdocs Ltd he had global responsibility for the entire Managed Services, Testing and SI businesses. This business encompassed 10,000 employees and roughly $2 billion in revenue. Prior to that role, Eric was Division President for North America at Amdocs where he managed a $1 billion P&L and was responsible for the relationship with North American communications service providers. Prior to his time at Amdocs, he held executive roles at Nokia Siemens Networks and AT&T.