Slack reports 10 million daily active users, high level of engagement

In an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding an upcoming IPO, Slack Technologies reported that it now serves over 10 million users daily on a worldwide basis, of whom more than 50% are outside the U.S. The Slack messaging service is being used by over 600,000 organizations. It is delivering over 1 billion messages per week.



Some other details gleaned from Slack's S-1 prospectus:





More than 88,000 Paid Customers, including more than 65 companies in the Fortune 100 and a total of 575 paid customers paying over $100,000 annually

More than 500,000 organizations on the Free subscription plan

Slack's annual revenue was $105.2 million, $220.5 million, and $400.6 million in fiscal years 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively, representing annual growth of 110% and 82%, respectively. The company incurred net losses of $146.9 million, $140.1 million, and $138.9 million in fiscal years 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively.

Users spend more than 50 million hours in active use of Slack in a typical week, on either a free or paid subscription plan.

Over 1,500 third-party apps are now listed in the Slack App Directory.

Slack has more than 500,000 registered developers.

Slack operates on AWS infrastructure.

The company was founded as Tiny Spec Inc in 2009. The company changed its name to Slack publicly launched its service in 2014.

Slack had 1,502 employees as of January 31, 2019.