Slack reports 10 million daily active users, high level of engagement

In an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding an upcoming IPO, Slack Technologies reported that it now serves over 10 million users daily on a worldwide basis, of whom more than 50% are outside the U.S. The Slack messaging service is being used by over 600,000 organizations. It is delivering over 1 billion messages per week.
Some other details gleaned from Slack's S-1 prospectus:
- More than 88,000 Paid Customers, including more than 65 companies in the Fortune 100 and a total of 575 paid customers paying over $100,000 annually
- More than 500,000 organizations on the Free subscription plan
- Slack's annual revenue was $105.2 million, $220.5 million, and $400.6 million in fiscal years 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively, representing annual growth of 110% and 82%, respectively. The company incurred net losses of $146.9 million, $140.1 million, and $138.9 million in fiscal years 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively.
- Users spend more than 50 million hours in active use of Slack in a typical week, on either a free or paid subscription plan.
- Over 1,500 third-party apps are now listed in the Slack App Directory.
- Slack has more than 500,000 registered developers.
- Slack operates on AWS infrastructure.
- The company was founded as Tiny Spec Inc in 2009. The company changed its name to Slack publicly launched its service in 2014.
- Slack had 1,502 employees as of January 31, 2019.
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1764925/000162828019004786/slacks-1.htm