SENKO Components Jim Hasagawa and Tiger Ninomiya showcase SENKO's newest photonics integrated SN Connector designed by COBO standards.



The SN Connector accelerates 400Gbps applications by eliminating the need for a breakout cable as the SN Connector runs 64 fiber lanes with the breakout at the adapter front panel.



https://youtu.be/aVs3GW2BEfU