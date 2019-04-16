Rambus' 7nm 112G Long Reach SerDes PHY reaches tapeout

Rambus announced tapeout and availability of its new 112G Long Reach (LR) SerDes PHY on a 7nm process node. The 112G design is aimed at next-generation terabit switches, routers, optical transport networks (OTNs), and high-performance networking equipment.



Rambus said its high-speed PHY provides the optimal combination of power efficiency, performance and area.



“By leveraging leading 7nm process technology, Rambus is enabling the next generation of Communications and Data Center applications,” said Hemant Dhulla, VP and GM of IP Cores, Rambus. “We’re excited to continue to expand our IP portfolio and deliver our customers top-of-the-line performance and flexibility for today’s most challenging systems, including solutions like our 112G LR SerDes PHY.”



Technical Details





Scalable ADC-based (analog-to-digital converter) architecture with support for PAM-4 and NRZ signaling

DSP-based architecture for improved signal to noise ratio (SNR) and extended reach

Configurable to provide power, performance and area (PPA) optimization for medium reach (MR) and long reach (LR) applications.

The Rambus 112G LR SerDes PHY is currently available for licensing.