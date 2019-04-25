Rackspace appoints Kevin Jones as CEO

Rackspace announced the appointment of Kevin M. Jones as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Joe Eazor.



Jones most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of MV Transportation, the largest privately owned transportation contracting firm in the United States, employing more than 20,000 transit professionals in 153 locations across North America. Before joining MV, Kevin held global leadership roles at DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Dell, Hewlett Packard (HP) and Electronic Data Systems (EDS).