Proximus boosts mobile core with 7750 Nokia Service Router-14s

Belgium-based Proximus is one of the first operators in the world to carry customers' traffic on the Nokia 7750 Service Router-14s (SR-14s). The deployment increases capacity in the network core by 10x. The multi-terabit router, Nokia 7750 SR-14s, featuring the new Nokia FP4 network processor.



The carrier's new IP backbone will support innovative new broadband and mobile services with improved capacity, scalability and programmability.



Proximus previously announced its TITAN (Terabit IP Transport and Aggregation Network) backbone network upgrade with 165 out of 600 buildings connected and 30% of 50,000 optical fibres migrated after only seven months.



Patrick Delcoigne, Director Network Engineering & Operations at Proximus, said: "Titan is laying the foundations of a hyper scale network, propelling Proximus into the terabit era. The track record of Nokia and Proximus in IP network innovation is extending today with our tandem becoming among the world's pioneers in activating the biggest equipment ever deployed in a telecom operator network and so defining the new capacity reference standards. I'm really proud of the R&D crews and of the project teams of both companies, who did a fantastic job to create the future standards."



Sri Reddy, President of IP/Optical Networks at Nokia, said: "We have a long and proud history of partnering with the team at Proximus and so are especially pleased to be working closely with them to help ensure the TITAN network upgrade project continues flawlessly. With the Nokia 7750 SR-14s as the foundational technology of this smart, dynamic network fabric, Proximus is laying the groundwork to meet the future digital demands of their consumer, enterprise and mobile customers.









