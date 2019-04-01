Private equity firm acquires Kemp for its load balancer and ADCs

Mill Point Capital, a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in North America, has acquired Kemp Technologies.



Kemp, which is based in New York, offers load balancer and application delivery controller (ADC) solutions. The company was founded in 2000. It has regional hubs in Limerick, Ireland; Munich, Germany; Singapore and Sao Paulo, Brazil.







Ray Downes, CEO of Kemp, commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Mill Point and are excited about their commitment to our ongoing development efforts and future growth opportunities. I am very proud of the strong technology foundation we have built and look forward to continuing our world-class innovation and service that is helping customers deliver an optimal application experience.”Craig Adler, an Executive Partner with Mill Point, said, “Kemp is one of the most respected names in application delivery, and is at the cutting edge of distributed computing network architecture. We believe Kemp is positioned for further success given its ever-growing suite of high performance load balancer and ADC products and services, as well as its true platform ubiquity that supports enterprises of every size and workload requirement.”