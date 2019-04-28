Pica8 intros Nymble Automation Framework for open switches

Pica8 introduced its new NymbleT automation framework add-on for its Linux-based network operating system (NOS) -- PICOS.
Nymble utilizes the open-source Ansible AWX web user interface to run a large library of Ansible networking “Playbooks” for enterprise networking services. It can run as a containerized virtual machine in either a private or public cloud. Nymble is also agentless, so requires no additional software to be loaded onto white box switches or servers.
Nymble uses English-language commands to perform functions such as activating dozens of switches at the push of a button to running inventory; turning up VLANs and MLAG; and performing health checks of all the PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) devices in an enterprise access network.
