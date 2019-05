Percepto flies autonomous drones over SK Tel's 5G net

Percepto demonstrated its autonomous drones over SK Telecom’s 5G trial network in Korea.



Percepto provides a Drone-In-a-Box (DIB) for autonomous flights over cellular networks. This milestone prepares Percepto to provide its customers with significant operational advantages including better real-time video stream quality, reduced battery consumption, which means longer mission times and greater distances and readiness for greater data processing in real-time.



https://youtu.be/goMJrchX7RU