Palo Alto Networks appoints Lorraine Twohill and Sir John Key to Board

Palo Alto Networks announced the appointment of Lorraine Twohill, chief marketing officer at Google, and the Right Honorable Sir John Key, former member of Parliament and prime minister of New Zealand, to the company's board of directors.



Lorraine Twohill currently leads global marketing for all of Google's products and services. She is responsible for managing the company's brand and bringing Google's products to life for billions of users every day. Previously, she ran marketing at Google for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and helped build the company's European business and operations. Prior to joining Google, Lorraine held various positions, including head of marketing at European travel site Opodo and general manager Northern Europe for the Irish Tourist Board. In 2018, she was named the Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year, using her platform to advocate for greater representation of women in the advertising industry.



Sir John will bring to the board extensive experience in foreign affairs, investment banking and finance. He was a member of Parliament for Helensville in New Zealand until April 2017 and served as prime minister of New Zealand from November 2008 to December 2016. Prior to his political career, Sir John spent nearly 20 years in international finance, primarily for Bankers Trust of New Zealand and Merrill Lynch in Singapore, London and Sydney.