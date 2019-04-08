PacketFabric provides connectivity to Switch data centers

PacketFabric has expanded its network to Switch, the hyperscale data center company.



PacketFabric customers are now able to access the data center from any location on the PacketFabric network, with other Switch facilities to follow shortly thereafter. PacketFabric provides highly scalable, private network connectivity on demand, at speeds from 1Gbps to multi-100Gbps, reducing the sourcing and provisioning times of network services to minutes, through an intuitive web portal and API.



“PacketFabric is proud to be a strategic part of the growing services and solution provider ecosystem within Switch’s premier Tier 5® Platinum data centers,” adds Chad Milam, President and Chief Operating Officer, PacketFabric. “The expansion to Switch brings our network-as-a-service platform to additional markets and gives our customers greater flexibility in connecting to our platform.”