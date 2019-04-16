Orange deploys Infinera for Kanawa subsea cable in Caribbean

Kanawa, a new subsea cable owned and operated by Orange in the Caribbean, is powered by Infinera’s fourth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4)-based XTS 3600 platform and Infinera Instant Bandwidth.



Kanawa, which spans 1,746-kilometers between French Guiana and Martinique, consists of two pairs of subsea fibers. It delivers 100 Gbps services and offers up to 10 Tbps of capacity.



Orange deployed Infinera’s ICE4-based platform and Instant Bandwidth on the Martinique-Guadeloupe segment. With Infinera’s solutions, Orange can increase capacity as needed within minutes, without requiring any additional work on its subsea network, a distinct advantage it can pass along to its customers.



“French Guiana is experiencing rapid growth in digital technology,” said Jean-Luc Vuillemin, Executive Vice President, Orange International Networks Infrastructure and Services. “We needed to ensure the region keeps pace with the rest of the world, and Kanawa was our solution. Infinera’s cutting-edge technology enables Orange to increase capacity on demand and delivers the high performance we expected. Choosing to deploy Infinera’s technology is a significant benefit to us and our customers, providing us with an agile, scalable network.”



“Orange’s selection of Infinera’s ICE4-based platform and Instant Bandwidth underscores the significant benefits of operating a cognitive network,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “We are delighted to work with Orange on this major deployment and look forward to enabling the Caribbean to connect globally.”





