OPNFV Verification Program adds VNF testing

LF Networking (LFN) is expanding its OPNFV Verification Program (OVP) to include Virtual Network Function (VNF) compliance testing.



The expanded OVP, created in conjunction with the ONAP testing community, now includes publicly-available VNF compliance test tooling based on requirements developed within ONAP, as well as a Verified Labs Program and the induction of the University of New Hampshire-Interoperability Lab (UNH-IOL) as the first OPNFV Verified Lab.



Initially developed to simplify validation testing of commercial NFVI/VIM products based on OPNFV, the expanded program now covers interoperability with ONAP-compliant on-boarding requirements using both Heat and TOSCA package validation. The first of its kind, OVP combines open source-based automated compliance and verification testing for multiple parts of the NFV stack specifications established by ONAP, multiple SDOs such as ETSI and GSMA, and the LF Networking End User Advisory Group (EUAG). Demonstrating the readiness and availability of commercial products based on these requirements improves time-to-market, reduces costs, and improves the overall quality of NFVI and VNF deployments.



“Overcoming interoperability challenges has become a top industry priority as NFV and software defined networking (SDN) technologies truly power next-generation networks,” said Heather Kirksey, vice president, Community and Ecosystem Development, the Linux Foundation. “OVP was created to address these challenges and ensure commercial NFVI and VNF products are ready for market. I am incredibly proud of the community for achieving this cross-project milestone and adding VNF testing to this community-led effort.”



OVP has also created a Verified Labs program to augment the current self-testing model, giving users the choice to test their products/services with these Verified labs or performing the testing in-house. Benefits of working with a Verified lab include access to subject matter experts, additional test infrastructure, and they enable ecosystem-wide scaling as the number of VNFs entering the market increases. This program is also overseen by the LFN Compliance and Verification Committee and passing labs receive a badge. UNH-IOL is the first lab to receive the OVP Verified Lab badge, and other labs active in the LFN communities are encouraged to submit an application.





