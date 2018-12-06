ONF publishes SEBA, Trellis and ODTN reference designs

The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) released its first three Reference Designs (RD’s): SEBA, Trellis and ODTN.



Each of these reference designs are backed by network operators and supported by supply chain partners. The reference designs are paired with an open source Exemplar Platform (EP). Both the RD and EP proceed in parallel, and RDs are not released unless a paired EP is available to prove out the architecture and accelerate adoption.







Deutsche Telekom's Access 4.0 rethinks broadband access Deutsche Telekom, ONF



Deutsche Telekom's Access 4.0 program rethinks broadband access in the context of the ONF's SEBA project, edge clouds, and FTTH/B. Presented by Robert Soukup, Program Manager.





Update on ONF's SDN Enabled Broadband Access ADTRAN, ONF, SEBA





https://youtu.be/psvPvGUT_W4



SEBA is a lightweight platform based on a variant of R-CORD. It supports a multitude of virtualized access technologies at the edge of the carrier network, including PON, G.Fast, and eventually DOCSIS and more. SEBA supports both residential access and wireless backhaul and is optimized such that traffic can run ‘fastpath’ straight through to the backbone without requiring VNF processing on a server.





SEBA (SDN Enabled Broadband Access) is a lightweight virtualized broadband platform originally based on a variant of ONF’s R-CORD. It supports multiple virtualized access technologies at the edge of the carrier network (e.g. PON, G.Fast, DOCSIS), allowing each access technology to be controlled by OpenFlow®. Furthermore, mediation software is provided to help operationalize the access devices and connect the SEBA implementation to OSS/BSS systems. SEBA supports both residential access and wireless backhaul and is optimized such that traffic can run ‘fastpath’ straight through to the backbone without requiring VNF processing. See ONF Reference Design TS-100 SEBA v1.0Trellis defines a solution for an open multi-purpose L2/L3 spine-leaf Ethernet switch fabric for edge data centers and for interconnecting multiple sites. It supports Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs) running on servers, network functions implemented directly within the switch fabric itself, and the interconnection of local and remote resources all in a single solution. Trellis builds a non-blocking fabric using OpenFlow® controlled white box switching hardware and open source software. The Trellis fabric does not run any embedded control protocols on the switches (e.g. BGP, OSPF or RSTP). Instead, intelligence is moved into applications running on a clustered ONOS controller. Fabric switches are thus simplified, and the fabric can be optimized by leveraging a holistic view of all activity while new features and functionality can be deployed without upgrading the switches. See ONF Reference Design TS-101 Trellis v1.0ODTN (Open Disaggregated Transport Networking) describes a blueprint for constructing open source solutions for multi-vendor optical networks mixing transponders from multiple suppliers as well as Open Line System from yet a different source. ODTN is being released as an “Informational” Reference Design. The ONF wants to share publicly the status of this work, but given that a paired open source Exemplar Platform is not yet available in a sufficiently mature state ready for deployment, this RD is being published as Informational. See ONF Reference Design Info-1002 ODTN v0.4“We are excited to see the first formal release of the ONF’s first Reference Designs. SEBA is experiencing fantastic traction and AT&T has live field trials with additional plans to scale the network moving forward. We are also pleased to see growth in both the developer community and in the number of interested operators,” said Eddy Barker, AVP- Design & Architecture, Converged Access Systems, AT&T Labs.“Deutsche Telekom’s SEBA implementation called Access 4.0 creates edge data centers supporting broadband Internet using FTTH/B,” said Robert Soukup, Program Manager for DT. “This is true next generation edge access using SDN. It helps us to realize our vision on many fronts, including the case for cost reduction, increased automation, and reduced time to market. This year we are bringing the project into an extended field trial and strongly drive productization. The results benefit the entire community and this is at the heart of ONF’s mission for open source.”