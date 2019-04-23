ON Semiconductor acquires 300nm fab from Global Foundries

ON Semiconductor will acquire a 300mm fab located in East Fishkill, New York from Global Foundries for $430 million, of which $100 million has been paid at signing of the definitive agreement, and $330 million will be paid at the end of 2022.



The agreement allows ON Semiconductor to increase its 300mm production at the East Fishkill fab over several years, and allows for Global Foundries to transition its numerous technologies to the company’s three other at-scale 300mm sites. Under the deal, Global Foundries will manufacture 300mm wafers for ON Semiconductor until the end of 2022. First production of 300mm wafers for ON Semiconductor is expected to start in 2020.



The agreement also includes a technology transfer and development agreement and a technology license agreement. This provides a world class, experienced 300mm manufacturing and development team to enable conversion of ON Semiconductor wafer processes from 200mm to 300mm. ON Semiconductor will also have immediate access to advanced CMOS capability including 45nm and 65nm technology nodes. These processes will form the basis for future technology development at ON Semiconductor.



“We are pleased to welcome the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Fab10 team to ON Semiconductor’s team. The acquisition of 300 mm East Fishkill fab is another major step in our progress towards leadership in power and analog semiconductors,” said Keith Jackson, president and chief executive officer of ON Semiconductor. “The acquisition adds additional capacity over the next few years to support growth in our power and analog products, enables incremental manufacturing efficiencies, and accelerates progress towards our target financial model. I am very excited about the opportunity this acquisition creates for customers, shareholders, and employees of the two companies and look forward to a successful partnership with GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the coming years.”