NTT increases investment in data centers

NTT has increased its capital in NTT Global Data Centers Corporation (NTT GDC), a subsidiary company handling centralized global construction, management and equipment wholesales for NTT group data centers.



NTT GDC is capitalized at 1.25 billion JPY, of which 60% will be had share by NTT Com. And three other NTT Group companies newly acquired shares in NTT GDC, namely, NTT Urban Development Corporation (20%), NTT Corporation (10%) and NTT Finance Corporation (10%), all as of today.



NTT GDC oversees investment and asset-ownership functions for data center construction. Established last year, the company has increased the NTT group’s capacity to respond to rising demand for data centers and to further strengthen NTT Group’s data center businesses.



Tokyo-based NTT GDC is led by CEO Ryuichi Matsuo, concurrently the head of Data Center Services for NTT Com.