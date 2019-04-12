NTT Com opens first data center in the Netherlands

NTT Communications inaugurated its “Amsterdam 1 Data Center” (AMS1), its first in the Netherlands. The facility is managed trough e-shelter, a subsidiary of NTT Com and one of the leading data center providers in Europe.

Rupprecht Rittweger commented, “As a market leader in Europe we are continuously expanding our business with our market entry in Amsterdam and ongoing developments such as London and Madrid. Our customers are integral to our continued growth and we have successfully secured anchor customers for our AMS1 facility.”



AMS1 offers flexible and secure premium colocation services with scalable, carrier- neutral capacity of up to 16,000 sqm IT space and 40 MW IT load once fully developed.