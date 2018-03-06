Netia tests Nokia's Photonic Service Engine 3 super coherent tech

Polish service provider Netia conducted the first field trial of Nokia's Photonic Service Engine 3 (PSE-3) super coherent technology over a live production network. In the trial, wavelengths driven by the Nokia PSE-3 and operating at 62-68 Gbaud traversed Netia's flex-grid infrastructure in 75GHz channels. Network paths currently supporting 100G and 200G wavelengths were shown to support of greater than 300G and 500G respectively, more than doubling network capacity.







PCS is a new modulation technique pioneered by Nokia Bell Labs that the company says enables maximum capacity over any distance and on any fiber - from metro to subsea - increasing capacity up to 65% over currently deployed networks while reducing power by 60%. This includes 200G rates over most terrestrial and subsea links, as 400G over most shorter distances.



The PSE-3 chipset, which is the first coherent digital signal processor to implement PCS, provides finely adjustable wavelength capacity from 100G to 600G with a single, uniform modulation format, baud rate, and channel size. This simplifies network operations and planning. Nokia unveiled its Photonic Service Engine 3 chipset featuring probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS) that pushes fiber-optic performance close to the Shannon limit to fully exploit channel capacity.

Netia's WDM backbone based on the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) with flex-grid technology, which enables a seamless upgrade to high baud-rate wavelengths, allowing the carrier to more than double supported data rates for links of any distance. Nokia said its PSE-3 powered line cards will significantly improve fiber capacity while lowering costs and simplifying operations.

Netia's WDM backbone based on the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) with flex-grid technology, which enables a seamless upgrade to high baud-rate wavelengths, allowing the carrier to more than double supported data rates for links of any distance. Nokia said its PSE-3 powered line cards will significantly improve fiber capacity while lowering costs and simplifying operations.As the largest alternative network operator in Poland with over 50,000 kilometers of fiber connecting more than 80 percent of the A and B class office buildings throughout Poland, Netia is experiencing tremendous growth in demand for both consumer offerings and MEF-certified business services.Grzegorz Bartler, member of the board and CTO at Netia, said: "Netia continues to invest in our infrastructure to ensure our customers benefit from the most technologically advanced network in Poland. The results of this field trial mean that our backbone network, originally designed for a total capacity of 8.8 terabits-per-second, now has a proven roadmap to 29 Tbps, ensuring we can continue to keep up with the rapid growth of our business and consumer services."