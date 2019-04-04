NEC and Ceragon announce alliance for 5G wireless backhaul

NEC Corporation and Ceragon Networks announced a collaboration agreement to further expand their global wireless backhaul business footprint.



The agreement calls for a development program, wherein the companies will leverage both parties' rich experience and unique capabilities in microwave and millimeter-wave communications, to develop advanced technologies which will further accelerate innovation and deliver premium cutting-edge solutions for 5G wireless backhaul. NEC and Ceragon will each provide their own differentiated solutions based on these advanced technologies.



"NEC and Ceragon will collaborate to further develop and provide more attractive technologies for communications service providers," said Akihiko Kumagai, Senior Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation. "NEC has more than 80 years of experience in the microwave radio market, and this partnership is one part of NEC's long-term commitment to and strategy for the market. It will help NEC to continue to grow as a global leader in the wireless backhaul business," he added.



"This collaboration reaffirms Ceragon's commitment to continue aggressively developing next generation technologies," said Ira Palti, President & CEO of Ceragon Networks. "The agreement will allow Ceragon to increase its market leadership by spearheading innovation that delivers elite technological advancements in the 5G wireless backhaul market, allowing service providers to stay well ahead of the curve."