Mobile Experts: Small Cell market to reach $5.2B by 2024

The LTE Small Cells market grew 20% year over year in unit shipment and 20% year over year in over value in 2018, reaching $2.9 billion, according to a new 108-page report from Mobile Experts.



"As the market transitions to 5G, we will see some challenges for Small Cells—especially in the outdoor segment. Overall, we do see growth drivers in Private LTE and 5G, which are included in this forecast. Even after excluding the 5G millimeter wave radio units, our Small Cells market is expected to grow from over $2.9 billion in 2018 to $5.2 billion in 2024…a 10% CAGR," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.



Mobile Experts tackles both the Carrier Indoor segment and the Carrier Outdoor segment with rigorous analysis. The Indoor segment, which includes Distributed Radio Systems (DRS) such as Huawei Lampsite, Ericsson RadioDot, ZTE Qcell, and Nokia ASiR, will remains a key driver for the overall market, according to the report. The 5G network transitions will require some very interesting augmentation with in-building DRS deployment, so with 5G the small cell layer is becoming an integral part of the network from the beginning.According to Mr. Mun, "5G Massive MIMO will have a profound impact on C-band small cell strategies, and we will see a shift to a new approach. Also, Private LTE and Edge Computing use cases will drive significant growth in the small cell market, with new customer groups aligning to drive growth. We also see substantial adoption for CBRS, LAA, and Wi-Fi connectivity in small cells as a low-cost way to add capacity."This report provides a high level view of how CBRS, LAA, Wi-Fi, and MIMO will play roles in the small cell market. Mobile Experts has published reports over the past year that dive into the deeper details of these technology areas, so the Small Cell report provides a business-level overview for all Small Cell deployment and how these features play into the overall HetNet.https://www.mobile-experts.net/