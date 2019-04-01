Makai develops tools for planning subsea cable deployments

Makai Ocean Engineering is working with Facebook’s submarine cable group to develop automated tools for laying subsea cables.



Makai has identified two areas that automate repetitive tasks. The first is an “Automatic Rule Checker” for assisting the planners during the route engineering process and the second is an “Auto-Position Tool” for assisting the installers during the cable installation.



"From initial testing, we see great potential in the automatic rule checker tool to speed up the process of generating cable routes at bid stage. The new tool in conjunction with the good vector-based databases will ensure that the routes generated will meet our standards for route engineering best practices and will increase the consistency by reducing human errors," said feedback received from the Cable Route Engineering Group at Alcatel Submarine Networks, one of the largest users of the MakaiPlan software.



Makai Ocean Engineering is based in Hawaii.



https://www.makai.com