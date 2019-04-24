MACOM and Goertek form JV targeting China’s 5G buildout

MACOM Technology Solutions has formed a joint venture company with Goertek, an electronic components company based in Shandong, China, to supply, market and distribute GaN-on-Si based RF Power components into China’s base station market.



Goertek will provide total consideration to MACOM of up to $134.6 million, including $30 million up front. MACOM will further be entitled to royalties and dividend preferences in the joint venture. Goertek and MACOM will each contribute $25 million in working capital to the joint venture. MACOM retains rights to sell GaN-on-Si products outside of China, Hong Kong and Macau.



“This joint venture is a capstone to MACOM’s strategy to become a scale player within the multi-billion dollar 5G basestation market in China, which in turn enables us to further invest in U.S.-based innovation,” stated John Croteau, President and Chief Executive Officer of MACOM. “We are pleased to be able to leverage our existing design capabilities and resources in China by aligning with a JV partner of the caliber of Goertek. They perfectly complement our GaN-on-Si based RF Power component products with high-volume manufacturing expertise, well-connected sales and proven supply chain management into China’s top OEMs and service providers.”





