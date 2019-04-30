Luna Innovations received a purchase order valued at more than $6 million to supply it Phoenix tunable lasers to a leading robotics company. The lasers will be delivered over four years, with deliveries beginning this summer.
Luna’s Phoenix tunable external cavity laser was designed for a wide range of fiber optic sensing instrumentations.
http://www.lunainc.com
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Luna Innovations cites $6M order for tunable lasers
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Luna
