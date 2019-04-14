KT officially launches its 5G network

On April 11, KT officially launched its nationwide commercial 5G network in South Korea. The nationwide service primarily covers the country's most populated areas, including the capital Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan area, six other metropolitan cities, most of all 85 major cities, 70 large shopping malls and discount stores and 464 college campuses.



Ericsson provided the 5G new Radio (NR) hardware and software to cover KT's 3.5 GHz Non-Standalone (NAA) network.



"KT has been the top global leader in 5G commercialization, not to mention it successfully showcased the world's FIRST trial 5G services at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in February last year," Chairman Hwang said in a note to employers. "We will become the number one operator of the next-generation intelligent platform, delivering the first and best 5G network services throughout South Korea."KT is offering unlimited data plans without a speed cap. KT's 5G Super Plans come in three packages: Basic (80,000 won per month) with 5GB of tethering, Special (100,000 won per month) with 50 GB of tethering, and Premium (130,000 won per month) with 100GB of tethering. Each plan offers unlimited roaming services in 185 countries. Customers can receive a 25 percent discount to join any of these Super Plans on a 2-year contract and an extra 25 percent off by signing up with a family member. Light data users can subscribe to 5G slim, which caps speed at 1Mbps after 8GB of data for 55,000 won per month.